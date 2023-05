Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Lloyds to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, for storm damage claims, was filed by Chad T. Wilson Law Firm on behalf of Cesar Monti and Krista Swanson-Montide Gregori. The case is 4:23-cv-01720, Monti et al v. State Farm Lloyds.

Insurance

May 09, 2023, 6:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Cesar Monti

Krista Swanson-Montide Gregori

defendants

State Farm Lloyds

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute