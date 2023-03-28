Months After Mistrial, Former Blue Bell CEO Sentenced to Pay...

News From Law.com

The former CEO of Blue Bell Creameries was sentenced to pay $100,000 after he pleaded guilty to a federal misdemeanor charge of introducing adulterated food into the market when the company had a deadly listeria outbreak nearly a decade ago. Federal prosecutors initially charged Paul Kruse with felony crimes of wire fraud and conspiracy. However, jurors could not agree on a verdict at the conclusion of his trial last summer, and the case ended in a mistrial after four days of deliberation.

