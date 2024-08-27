Who Got The Work

Craig M. Warner and James P. Hollihan of Duane Morris have entered appearances for Sedgwick Claims Management Services and the Plan for Group Insurance in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The action, which pertains to long-term disability benefits, was filed July 12 in North Carolina Western District Court by Marcellino & Tyson on behalf of Lauren Montgomery. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell, is 5:24-cv-00164, Montgomery v. Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc. et al.

Insurance

August 27, 2024, 9:40 AM

Nature of Claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations