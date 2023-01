Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Prisma Health to South Carolina District Court. The complaint was filed by Cromer Babb Porter & Hicks on behalf of a nurse anesthetist claiming racial bias and retaliation. The case is 6:23-cv-00395, Montgomery v. Prisma Health.

Health Care

January 30, 2023, 5:59 PM