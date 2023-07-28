New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

First Source Bank was hit with a data breach class action on Friday in Indiana Northern District Court arising from a June 2023 data breach carried out by the Clop ransomware gang. The suit, filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and the Lyon Firm, is part of a string of lawsuits contending that 1st Source Bank failed to protect the private information of more than 450,000 customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00715, Montgomery v. 1st Source Bank.

Stephanie Montgomery

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

1st Source Bank

