First Source Bank was hit with a data breach class action on Friday in Indiana Northern District Court arising from a June 2023 data breach carried out by the Clop ransomware gang. The suit, filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and the Lyon Firm, is part of a string of lawsuits contending that 1st Source Bank failed to protect the private information of more than 450,000 customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00715, Montgomery v. 1st Source Bank.
Banking & Financial Services
July 28, 2023, 12:14 PM