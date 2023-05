News From Law.com

Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoades has elected its first female co-chair in the firm's entire 111-year history, the firm announced earlier this week.Litigator Ashley Lynam was promoted to the role after working at Montgomery McCracken for nearly three years, having held roles in the firm's management committee, hiring committee, and acting as co-trustee for the firm's U.S. law firm group and chair for the firm's sexual misconduct liability practice group.

Legal Services

May 19, 2023, 4:56 PM

nature of claim: /