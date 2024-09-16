Who Got The Work

Jackson Lewis principals Daniel T. Corbett and Jane M. McFetridge have stepped in to represent Rush University Medical Center in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed July 31 in Illinois Northern District Court by the Law Office of Tyiase H. Hasan on behalf of a laboratory specimen processing technician who claims that she was disproportionately paid less than her colleague and was denied a promotion due to her race. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey, is 1:24-cv-06705, Montes v. Rush University Medical Center.

Health Care

September 16, 2024, 7:04 AM

Plaintiffs

Irma Montes

Tyiase Hasan

Defendants

Rush University Medical Center

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

Nature of Claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination