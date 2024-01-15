Who Got The Work

John P. Rodgers of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has entered an appearance for Vaco LLC, a management consulting company, in a pending collective employment action. The suit was filed Dec. 1 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Barrett Johnston Martin & Garrison; Sommers Schwartz PC; and the Melmed Law Group on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as recruiters who contend that they were misclassified as salaried-exempt employees and not compensated for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eli J. Richardson, is 3:23-cv-01265, Montenegro v. Vaco LLC.

Business Services

January 15, 2024, 9:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Gabriel D. Montenegro

Plaintiffs

Sommers Schwartz

Melmed Law Group, P.C.

Barrett Johnston Martin & Garrison, LLC

defendants

Vaco LLC

defendant counsels

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations