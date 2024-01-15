John P. Rodgers of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has entered an appearance for Vaco LLC, a management consulting company, in a pending collective employment action. The suit was filed Dec. 1 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Barrett Johnston Martin & Garrison; Sommers Schwartz PC; and the Melmed Law Group on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as recruiters who contend that they were misclassified as salaried-exempt employees and not compensated for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eli J. Richardson, is 3:23-cv-01265, Montenegro v. Vaco LLC.
January 15, 2024, 9:34 AM