Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bowman & Brooke on Tuesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Sherwin-Williams to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by Jeffrey M. Byrd PA on behalf of Ralph Monte and Amarillis Monte. The case is 6:23-cv-00288, Monte et al. v. Sherwin-Williams Development Corp.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 21, 2023, 2:59 PM