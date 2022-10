Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Pion, Nerone, Girman, Winslow & Smith on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Exclusive Services Inc. to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, centered on a moving services contract, was filed by Spilman Thomas & Battle on behalf of Lori Monte and Steve Monte. The case is 2:22-cv-01520, Monte et al v. Exclusive Services, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

October 27, 2022, 5:13 PM