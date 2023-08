News From Law.com

The Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas is well on its way to digging itself out from a backlog that has frustrated litigators for decades. Thanks in large part to administrative changes over the last two years, attorneys said, the court is shedding its reputation as a venue where cases are left to languish. And court data reflects a quantifiable impact those changes have made.

Pennsylvania

August 25, 2023, 2:51 PM

