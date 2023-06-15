Montco Jury Awards $8M in Lawsuit Over C-Section Gone Wrong ...

News From Law.com

A Montgomery County jury awarded $8 million to a couple late Wednesday in their lawsuit over a cesarean section gone wrong. The verdict, which plaintiffs Laura and Randy Rongione won against Abington Memorial Hospital, was awarded entirely on noneconomic damages. "The evidence on damages was compelling," said Kline & Specter's Elia Robertson, who tried the case with Lisa Dagostino. Robertson said the jury reached its conclusion by listening closely to the plaintiffs' testimony about how Laura Rongione's injuries impacted their lives.

June 15, 2023, 6:39 PM

nature of claim: /