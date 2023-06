Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Call & Jensen and the Welter Law Firm on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against 7-Eleven to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by the Lipeles Law Group, accuses 7-Eleven of multiple wage-and-hour violations as well as national origin-based employment discrimination. The case is 4:23-cv-02854, Montano v. 7-Eleven, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 09, 2023, 6:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Jeremiah Albert Montano

Plaintiffs

Lipeles Law Group, Apc

Thomas Henry Schelly

defendants

7-Eleven, Inc.

Dana Doe

defendant counsels

Welter Law Firm, P.C.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination