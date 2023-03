Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bennett Bricklin & Saltzburg on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, over fire damage claims, was filed by attorney Nicholas Ermolovich on behalf of Carlito Montanez. The case is 5:23-cv-01247, Montanez v. Liberty Insurance Corp.

Insurance

March 31, 2023, 2:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Carlito Montanez

Plaintiffs

Nicholas Ermolovich

defendants

Liberty Insurance Corporation

defendant counsels

Bennett, Bricklin & Saltzburg

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute