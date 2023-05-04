News From Law.com

This spring is seeing perhaps the fastest acceleration in state data privacy laws since the California Consumer Privacy Act came on the scene. After Iowa and Indiana, two more states are poised to add to the patchwork of U.S. data privacy laws this year: Montana and Tennessee. The bills, which currently await signature from their respective state governors, follow the emerging state data privacy standard modeled after Virginia and before that a failed Washington state law, reiterating the clear trend toward a possibly unified approach to data privacy regulation among states.

May 04, 2023, 4:50 PM

