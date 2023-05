News From Law.com

District Court Judge Mike Menahan denied Zephyr's motion for a temporary restraining order seeking to enjoin the state, Speaker of the House and Sergeant at Arms from enforcing the censure and preventing her from engaging in representing her constituents Tuesday based on a lack of jurisdiction and concerns of the court overstepping its limits to interfere with the Montana Legislature.

May 04, 2023, 10:33 AM

