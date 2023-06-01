New Suit - Environmental

Sierra Club and other plaintiffs sued the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, its director and its mining bureau chief Thursday in Montana District Court alleging violations of environmental protection laws. The lawsuit, brought by Earthjustice, contends that the defendants failed to obtain federal review and approval of two laws that allegedly weaken water resource protections by permitting coal mining operations to violate water quality standards. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00028, Montana Environmental Information Center et al v. Montana Department of Environmental Quality et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

June 01, 2023, 5:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Sierra Club

Citizens for Clean Energy

Montana Environmental Information Center

Wildearth Guardians

Plaintiffs

Earthjustice

defendants

Christopher Dorrington

Dan Walsh

Montana Department of Environmental Quality

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws