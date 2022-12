Who Got The Work

Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer partner Hector R. Rivera has entered an appearance for Prudential Financial in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit, which pertains to long-term disability benefits, was filed Oct. 27 in Florida Southern District Court by Dell & Schaefer on behalf of Samuel Montalvo. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams, is 1:22-cv-23514, Montalvo v. The Prudential Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

December 12, 2022, 10:07 AM