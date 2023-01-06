Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gieger Laborde & Laperouse on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AIG subsidiary Western World Insurance and Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Alvendia, Kelly & Demarest and the Jalice Law Firm on behalf of Arelia M. Montalvo and Hector M. Montalvo. The case is 2:23-cv-00059, Montalvo et al v. Western World Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

January 06, 2023, 11:56 AM