Monster Energy filed a complaint alleging trademark violations and false advertising by Beast Bites Supplements, a Florida company it says is causing confusion among consumers by using branding and slogans similar to its registered marks. The complaint was filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California by Knobbe, Martens, Olson & Bear. Counsel for the defense has yet to appear.

September 12, 2024, 6:39 PM