Monster Energy Faces Pro Bono Pushback Against Its Trademark...

A California fitness trainer is hitting back in a trademark dispute with Monster Energy Co., once again inflaming claims that the beverage company is a "trademark bully." Berkeley solo practitioners and spouses Andrew Dhuey and Bridget Clarke are defending pro bono Herman Jones after Monster Energy opposed his "Monster Squad Del Mar" mark before the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. In a May 10 filing, counterclaims in the case seek partial cancellation of two of the energy drink's trademark registrations.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 17, 2023, 6:01 PM

