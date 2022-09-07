New Suit - Trademark

Monster Energy filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court targeting the Korf Group d/b/a Monster Transdermal. The complaint, brought by Knobbe, Martens, Olson & Bear, asserts that the defendant sells infringing transdermal weight-loss and drug delivery patches with the 'confusingly similar' name 'Monster' despite receiving cease-and-desist requests and a notice of opposition by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-01567, Monster Energy Company v. Korf et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 07, 2022, 5:04 PM