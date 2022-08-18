New Suit - Trademark

Monster Energy filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against JOF Enterprise and its owner on Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Knobbe Martens Olson & Bear, alleges that the defendants' use of the 'Boston Beast' mark for energy powders and concentrates, as well as related apparel, is confusingly similar to Monster's own trademarks, including its slogan 'Unleash the Beast!' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-01458, Monster Energy Co. v. JOF Enterprise Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 18, 2022, 5:37 PM