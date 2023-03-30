New Suit - Trademark

Monster Energy filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Beast Cookie Co. on Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Knobbe Martens Olson & Bear, alleges that the defendant's use of the 'Beast' mark for caffeinated cookies infringes the plaintiff's trademarked slogan 'Unleash the Beast!' and similar marketing taglines. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00568, Monster Energy Co. v. Beast Cookie Co. LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 30, 2023, 8:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Monster Energy Company,

Plaintiffs

Knobbe, Martens, Olson & Bear

defendants

Beast Cookie Company, LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims