Dykema Gossett member Clay A. Cossé and attorneys Alexandria M. Twiss and Alexandria R. Rahn have stepped in to represent law firm McClenny Moseley & Associates (MMA), Apex Roofing and Restoration and other defendants in a pending class action. The complaint, filed March 14 in Texas Southern District Court by Couhig Partners, accuses the defendants of engaging in deceptive schemes to win MMA business after Hurricane Ida and other storms. In one scheme, Apex Roofing allegedly solicited property owners with repair services; asked property owners to sign their post-loss rights of recovery away to Apex; and presented the property owners’ claims with MMA acting as counsel. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alfred H. Bennett, is 4:23-cv-00928, Monson v. McClenny Moseley & Associates, PLLC et al.

April 28, 2023, 10:22 AM

katherine monson

Couhig Partners LLC

Apex Roofing and Restoration LLC

James M. McClenny

John Zachary Moseley

McClenny Moseley & Associates, PLLC

Tort Network LLC

Dykema Gossett

