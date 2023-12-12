Monsantos Key Roundup Expert In Hot Seat Over Bad Luck Cance...

News From Law.com

A key expert for Monsanto in numerous Roundup trials was in the hot seat on Tuesday after plaintiffs' attorneys moved to exclude him in a case before U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in California. Dr. Cristian Tomasetti, who works at City of Hope, has published research that 95% of non-Hodgkin lymphoma cases are due to "bad luck." The Daubert hearing, which is part of the multidistrict litigation, could impact other Roundup trials, which have all been in state courts.

December 12, 2023, 7:01 PM

