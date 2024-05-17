Monsanto: Reversal of $185M Jury Award Could Wipe Out Other ...

News From Law.com

Bayer claims a May 1 appeals court's reversal of an $185 million verdict against Monsanto could wipe out other PCB awards in King County Superior Court. Plaintiffs' lawyer Rick Friedman said he would petition the Washington Supreme Court to review the decision, which found the trial court applied the wrong state law and struck an exposure expert. Bayer already has moved to set aside an $857 million verdict from Dec. 18, while a planned May 20 trial was continued.

May 17, 2024, 1:36 PM

