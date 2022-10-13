Monsanto Hit With $275M Verdict in Latest PCB Exposure Trial...

Breaking News From Law.com

A Seattle jury on Thursday awarded $275 million to 13 adults and children alleging they suffered brain damage after being exposed to PCB, or polychlorinated biphenyls, at a school in Monroe, Washington. The verdict comes in the fifth trial against Bayer's Monsanto over PCB exposure at Sky Valley Education Center. In the past year, juries have awarded $269 million in PCB verdicts, but a fourth ended on July 14 in a mistrial after jurors deadlocked.

Construction & Engineering

October 13, 2022, 7:19 PM