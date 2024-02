News From Law.com

A Philadelphia judge's "inexplicable" evidentiary rulings were part of a long list of purported court errors that Monsanto argues should spell the end for a $2.25 billion Roundup verdict. Monsanto contended in a motion for post-trial relief filed Monday that Judge Susan Schulman of the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas repeatedly made determinations that unfairly prejudiced the defendants during the trial in 'McKivison v. Monsanto.'

February 06, 2024, 3:28 PM

