Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Monday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Phoenix Area Development LP, Phoenix Mercury Basketball LLC and Suns Legacy Partners LLC to Arizona District Court. The suit, filed by Attorneys For Freedom on behalf of Cass Monroe and Martese Monroe, accuses the defendants of negligence in the handling of Martese Monroe wanting to breastfeed her child while seated in row 1 of a Phoenix Mercury vs. Chicago Sky WNBA game. The case is 2:23-cv-00057, Monroe et al v. Suns Legacy Partners LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 11, 2023, 6:58 AM