Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilkins Patterson Smith Pumphrey & Stephenson on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, for disputed property damage claims resulting from an electrical fire, was filed by Johnson, Ratliff & Waide on behalf of Amy Monroe and Jonathan Monroe. The case is 2:22-cv-00168, Monroe et al v. Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company et al.