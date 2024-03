Who Got The Work

Austen C. Endersby of Fox Rothschild has entered an appearance for Reed Semiconductor Corp. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Feb. 8 in Delaware District Court by Perkins Coie and Ashby & Geddes on behalf of Monolithic Power Systems, asserts a single patent related to power conversion. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John F. Murphy, is 1:24-cv-00165, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. v. Reed Semiconductor Corp.

Technology

March 01, 2024, 8:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Ashby & Geddes

defendants

Reed Semiconductor Corp.

defendant counsels

Fox Rothschild

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims