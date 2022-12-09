New Suit

Monode Marking Products, which sells pin-marking style marking machines manufactured by Stamp IT Robatai & Solutions, filed a lawsuit against Dapra Corp. and Datamark North America on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by McDonald Hopkins, accuses the defendants of inducing Stamp IT to breach its exclusivity deal with the plaintiff and instead manufacture marking machines for the defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06926, Monode Marking Products Inc. v. Dapra Corp. et al.

Illinois

December 09, 2022, 4:19 PM