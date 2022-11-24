New Suit - Contract

Squire Patton Boggs and Richie & Gueringer filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of aircraft acquisition consultant Monocoque Diversified Interests LLC. The suit accuses Aquila Air Capital (Ireland) DAC of unilaterally terminating an executed services agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-10015, Monocoque Diversified Interests, LLC v. Aquila Air Capital (Ireland) DAC.

Business Services

November 24, 2022, 6:42 AM