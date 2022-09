Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gibbons on Wednesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company and Seton Hall University to New Jersey District Court. The suit, for disputed health insurance claims, was filed by Callagy Law on behalf of Monmouth County Pain Management. The case is 3:22-cv-05443, Monmouth County Pain Management, Dr. Brian Bannister v. Cigna Health And Life Insurance Company et al.