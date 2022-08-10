Who Got The Work

Jill L. Rosenberg and Mark Thompson of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe have entered appearances for Goldman Sachs Group in a pending defamation lawsuit. The action was filed July 15 in New York Southern District Court by The Dweck Law Firm on behalf of former Goldman Sachs private wealth advisor David Monk, who contends that he was terminated from BSE Global after the company received false defamatory statements made by an anonymous defendant, in the course of their employment with Goldman Sachs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman, is 1:22-cv-06056, Monk v. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 10, 2022, 8:19 AM