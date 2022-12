New Suit - Employment

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, a Minnesota-based transportation and logistics company, and SureStaff Inc. were slapped with a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Sulaiman Law Group on behalf of Agwu Mong. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07278, Mong v. C.H. Robinson Co. Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

December 27, 2022, 5:58 PM