New Suit - Freedom of Information Act

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) was slapped with a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit Monday in the District of Columbia District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Vinson & Elkins on behalf of Moneygram International Inc., seeks records and communications related to discussions concerning MoneyGram before and around the time that Rohit Chopra was confirmed as the Director of the CFPB. According to the suit, Moneygram believes that Chopra, who has shown public hostility towards the company, engaged in improper communications surrounding CFPB investigations of MoneyGram. The case is 1:23-cv-00541, Moneygram International, Inc. v. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Government

February 28, 2023, 5:07 AM