A new lawsuit explores an alleged trend that litigants say will worsen in 2023: fraud on Amazon platforms, allegedly costing small business investors hundreds of thousands of dollars. The lawsuit alleges Californian defendants misled investors into believing they were buying into a valuable venture that helped automate the fulfillment process on Amazon's e-commerce platform. But instead, the defendants allegedly knew that was not the case.

Florida

December 29, 2022, 3:09 PM