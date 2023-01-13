Who Got The Work

Joseph A. Patella of Hunton Andrews Kurth has entered an appearance for Anthony Lee and Eastone Equities LLC in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, filed Nov. 28 in New York Southern District Court by Schlam Stone & Dolan on behalf of Money Tree Capital Funding, seeks to recover over $10.9 million in unpaid principal for business financing. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, is 1:22-cv-10084, Money Tree Capital Funding, LLC v. Money Tree Capital Markets LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 13, 2023, 8:38 AM