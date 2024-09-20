Money for Legal Fees but Not for Victims? Diocese Bankruptcy...

News From Law.com

Alleged victims of childhood sexual abuse claim the Norwich Roman Catholic Diocese in Connecticut is using its bankruptcy case to avoid paying settlements, even though it's given millions to its legal team. They say the bankruptcy plan would take away about $2 million from the alleged victims, and go toward legal fees instead. But the Norwich Diocese claims the litigation funds are needed due to rising cost of litigation after the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors, largely made up of the alleged victims of sexual abuse, withdrew a prior Chapter 11 Reorganization plan.

Connecticut

September 20, 2024, 5:51 PM