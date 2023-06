Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at FordHarrison on Thursday removed a lawsuit against the Ritz Carlton Hotel, a Marriott International company, and Cathy Piekarski to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged pregnancy-based employment discrimination, was filed by Obeidy & Associates on behalf of a former employee. The case is 0:23-cv-61103, Moneus v. The Ritz Carlton Hotel Company, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 09, 2023, 11:05 AM

Plaintiffs

Diane Moneus

defendants

The Ritz Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

Cathy Piekarski

defendant counsels

FordHarrison

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination