New Suit - Employment

Hexcel, a Fortune 1000 industrial materials company, was sued Thursday in Utah District Court over alleged employment discrimination based on disability and gender. The lawsuit was filed by attorney David J. Holdsworth on behalf of Gina Mondragon. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00065, Mondragon v. Hexcel Corporation.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 26, 2023, 5:41 PM