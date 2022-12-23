Who Got The Work

Shawn Matthew Clark, Timothy A. Rybacki and James F. Horton of Littler Mendelson have stepped in to represent Bluesky Resource Solutions, Charlie Busch and other defendants in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The action, filed Nov. 8 in New York Southern District Court by McGuireWoods, accuses the defendants of misappropriating confidential information and soliciting former clients in their new role with competing company BlueSky Resource Solutions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres, is 1:22-cv-09543, Mondo International, LLC, v. Raines et al.

Business Services

December 23, 2022, 7:09 AM