Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Maynard, Cooper & Gale on Friday removed an insurance lawsuit against Safeco Insurance Company of America and Marsh & McLennan to Alabama Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Sanspree Law Firm on behalf of Jan Moncus. The plaintiff claims that the defendants sent premium notices to the wrong address, causing her homeowners policy to lapse. The case is 3:22-cv-00585, Moncus v. Safeco Insurance Company of America et al.

Insurance

September 30, 2022, 8:11 PM