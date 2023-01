Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wood Smith Henning & Berman on Friday removed a lawsuit against DHI Mortgage Co., a D.R. Horton company, to South Carolina District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Marybeth Mullaney on behalf of Oscar Moncada, who claims he was wrongfully terminated. The case is 9:23-cv-00362, Moncada v. Dhi Mortgage Company Ltd.

Construction & Engineering

January 27, 2023, 3:23 PM