Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McCandlish Holton on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against CarMax to Maryland District Court. The suit, filed pro se by Juahdi Monbo, accuses CarMax of ‘title jumping,’ a practice where the buyer of a car fails to title the car in their name, causing the title history to skip an owner. The case is 1:23-cv-01390, Monbo v. Carmax Auto Superstores, Inc.

Automotive

May 24, 2023, 5:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Juahdi Monbo

defendants

Carmax Auto Superstores, Inc.

defendant counsels

McCandlish Holton

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract