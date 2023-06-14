Who Got The Work

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan partner Jared W. Newton has entered an appearance for Juniper Networks, a developer of secure networking products, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit was filed May 23 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Hausfeld and Heim Payne & Chorush on behalf of Monarch Networking Solutions LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge T. S. Ellis III, is 1:23-cv-00670, Monarch Networking Solutions LLC v. Juniper Networks, Inc.

Cybersecurity

June 14, 2023, 10:43 AM

Plaintiffs

Monarch Networking Solutions LLC

Plaintiffs

Heim Payne & Chorush, LLP

Hausfeld

defendants

Juniper Networks, Inc.

defendant counsels

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims