Monarch Air Group d/b/a Mercury Jets and David Gitman filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase on Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court. According to the suit, the defendant put Monarch on an interdiction list and cancelled wire payments based on false accusations that Monarch had interfered in the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election and helped the Russian Mafia with drug trafficking and money laundering. The suit was brought by Stok Kon + Braverman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-60770, Monarch Air Group LLC et al. v. JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.

April 26, 2023, 1:52 PM

David Gitman

Monarch Air Group, LLC

Stok Folk + Kon

Stok Kon And Braverman

Stok Kon + Braverman

JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract