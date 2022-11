Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jaffe & Asher on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Group and JR Complete Construction to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, which concerns commercial general liability claims, was filed by Maroney O'Connor on behalf of Monadnock Construction, the New York City Housing Authority and other plaintiffs. The case is 1:22-cv-07157, Monadnock Construction, Inc. et al v. Liberty Mutual Group Inc. et al.

Insurance

November 23, 2022, 3:32 PM